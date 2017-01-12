Sensex, Nifty log first fall in 4 day...

Sensex, Nifty log first fall in 4 days; TCS, Infosys drag5 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jan 13: In a highly volatile session, Sensex today ended marginally lower at 27,238 and Nifty at 8,400, breaking their three-session winning spree, after a plunge in market heavyweights TCS and Infosys, but positive macroeconomic data restricted the overall fall to some extent. On a weekly basis, both key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded a rise of 478.83 points, or 1.78 per cent, and 156.55 points, or 1.89 per cent, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC