Sensex, Nifty log first fall in 4 days; TCS, Infosys drag5 min ago
New Delhi, Jan 13: In a highly volatile session, Sensex today ended marginally lower at 27,238 and Nifty at 8,400, breaking their three-session winning spree, after a plunge in market heavyweights TCS and Infosys, but positive macroeconomic data restricted the overall fall to some extent. On a weekly basis, both key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded a rise of 478.83 points, or 1.78 per cent, and 156.55 points, or 1.89 per cent, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC