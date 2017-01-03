Rackspace Promotes Jeff Cotten to President

As president, Cotten will lead global sales, international businesses and Rackspace 's fastest-growing business segments, including support for AWS, managed security, e-commerce and digital marketing solutions. Cotten started at Rackspace eight years ago managing support -- Rackspace calls it "Fanatical Support" -- for business customers, and then built and led parts of the company's US-based enterprise and sales organizations.

