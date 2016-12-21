Premji, Sikka warn of dangers to world, IT

BENGALURU: The heads of Wipro and Infosys sent letters to their respective employees at the turn of the year, both warning of serious dangers facing the world and their industry. While Wipro chairman Azim Premji focused on the political, social and climate risks - "the fast unfolding environmental crisis, and the acts of forces to turn this world into one filled with conflict and suspicion" - Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka dwelt on a point that he has made many times before - the threat of the Indian IT industry becoming obsolete in the absence of it innovating and failing to adopt automation.

