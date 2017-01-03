Pope Francis is totally okay with women breastfeeding their babies in public
Pope Francis wants women to breastfeed during his sermons, and he has no problem letting his congregation know about it. Agence France-Presse reported that the Pope encouraged mothers in attendance at an annual baptism ceremony at the Sistine Chapel to nurse their babies if necessary.
