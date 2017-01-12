Overvalued or not, Amazon.com stock value has surged - Sun, 15 Jan 2017 PST
LG Electronics vice president David VanderWaal and Amazon Echo Vice President Mike George speak Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The main reason many have passed up shares of Amazon.com is that they think the shares are overvalued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC