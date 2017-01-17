Oracle's Hurd: Cloud migration driven...

Oracle's Hurd: Cloud migration driven by business reality; there will be two SaaS suites

17 hrs ago

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd said 80 percent of software as a service market share will be concentrated with two vendors. Hurd's pitch to line of business leaders is that Oracle will be one of them.

