Oracle outlines plans to take on Amazon in cloud
Oracle executives today revealed the results of years' worth of engineering and development efforts on its IaaS public cloud and announced a new bare metal cloud database service and an international geographic expansion. Oracle is typically not considered one of the top IaaS public cloud leaders, but the company has hopes of competing in the market by combining its infrastructure services - which focus on its core database services - with a suite of application development and software as a service offerings.
