New York To Keep $170M To Expand Broadband Access
The money was originally earmarked for New York but was at risk of going to other states after Verizon declined the money. On Thursday Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, both Democrats, and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins announced that their effort had been successful.
