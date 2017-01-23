Microsoft backs clients in FBI fight
Microsoft's effort to halt the FBI's so-called sneak-and-peak searches of e-mails may ride on whether it's allowed to defend its customers' constitutional rights. The judge who will decide whether the case can go ahead told the company's lawyers to be ready in court Monday to address earlier rulings that undercut their arguments.
