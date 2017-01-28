Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) Vice ...

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) Vice Chairman Sells $508,300.00 in Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Medidata Solutions, Inc. Vice Chairman Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 10,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $508,300.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 17 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC