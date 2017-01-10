McClatchy names new chief executive

McClatchy named a new president and chief executive officer Wednesday, appointing tech-savvy entrepreneur and former journalist Craig Forman to replace Pat Talamantes as the Sacramento media company seeks to ramp up its digital operations. The move ends Talamantes' four-year tenure as CEO, in which The Sacramento Bee's parent struggled with declining revenue and profits, amid the transition to a digitally focused media landscape.

