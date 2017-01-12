JPMorgan profit rises 24 pct as U.S. ...

JPMorgan profit rises 24 pct as U.S. election stimulates trading

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 23.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a surge in investor activity related to the U.S. presidential election.

