Infosys, Wipro Leaders Warn of Challe...

Infosys, Wipro Leaders Warn of Challenging Times for Indian IT

1 hr ago

The leaders of two of India's largest technology services companies, Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., have warned employees that their industry faced a grave threat from rising political and economic conflict around the world. Employees need to innovate and bring out their best to survive, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka said in a year-end note to staff.

