In a Verizon-Charter Deal, Analysts See One Massive Pile of Debt

Read more: Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc. is said to have given thought to buying Charter Communications Inc., a deal that would create the biggest U.S. wireless and internet provider. But many in the finance world are focused on another superlative a Charter tie-up could lead to: the world's biggest corporate debtor.

