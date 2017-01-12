IIT-Kharagpur golden boy gifts $90,00...

IIT-Kharagpur golden boy gifts $90,000 to alma mater

KOLKATA: It's the 50th year of his graduation from IIT-Kharagpur , and he decided to make the occasion special. On Friday, he returned to his alma mater with $90,000 as a gift.

