Here's What's Next for CenturyLink's ...

Here's What's Next for CenturyLink's Data Center Business

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Data Center Knowledge

Last year was capped with two blockbuster data center deals that in a way represent the closing of a full circle. The data centers Verizon sold to Equinix for $3.6 billion came into the carrier's fold in 2011, when it acquired Terremark Worldwide, a company founded and at the time led by Manny Medina, the man who is now at the helm of the company that made the second blockbuster deal, acquiring a $2.3 billion portfolio of data centers from CenturyLink, also a major telco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC