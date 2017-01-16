Here's What's Next for CenturyLink's Data Center Business

Last year was capped with two blockbuster data center deals that in a way represent the closing of a full circle. The data centers Verizon sold to Equinix for $3.6 billion came into the carrier's fold in 2011, when it acquired Terremark Worldwide, a company founded and at the time led by Manny Medina, the man who is now at the helm of the company that made the second blockbuster deal, acquiring a $2.3 billion portfolio of data centers from CenturyLink, also a major telco.

