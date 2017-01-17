Goldman Sachs profit soars on post-election surge in trading
Jan 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a nearly four-fold rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it benefited, like other big banks, from a surge in trading following Donald Trump's surprise win in November's presidential election. Goldman's net income attributable to common shareholders soared to $2.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $574 million a year earlier, when the Wall Street bank was hit with a $5 billion legal settlement.
