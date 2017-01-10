Genpact extends maternity leave to 26 weeks in India8 min ago
New Delhi, Jan 24 Business process management and services provider Genpact today said it has increased fully paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for its employees in India. Applicable to not only birth mothers but also adopting and commissioning mothers, the maternity leave is accessible to women employees for giving birth to or adopting up to two children, a company release said.
