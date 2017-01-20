FY2017 EPS Estimates for CGI Group Inc. (GIB) Raised by Desjardins
Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC