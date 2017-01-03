Future of Cloud Computing Survey Vali...

Future of Cloud Computing Survey Validates Microsoft's Strategy

In a recent cloud survey conducted by North Bridge and Wikibon, seven out of 10 companies reported that they use Software-as-a-Service , of which 61% of companies are using one PaaS/IaaS vendor and 56% of companies are using multiple SaaS Vendors. The preference for one single cloud vendor is completely understandable; it would reduce the overall complexity of the technology work involved.

