Fixing up the Fiat 500x: 500x tries to live up to the Fiat hype
The 500x, which starts around $19,995 and can climb to more than $27,000, competes in a class of subcompacts that includes the HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Buick Encore. Whether we are writers, auto manufacturers or just regular human beings, we hit, as Joseph Campbell described it, "the belly of the beast," somewhere between coming up with a great idea and imagining a fantastic finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC