Five Canadians, not two, are as rich as 30% of the population
Oxfam Canada, the aid and development group, yesterday claimed that the wealth of Canada's two richest men equals the combined worth of the poorest 30% of the country's population. The number is based on a report entitled "An Economy for the 99%," which shows "the gap between rich and poor is far greater than had been feared," according to an accompanying press release.
