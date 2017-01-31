FCC Grants Ny State Request to Use Caf II Funding Rejected by Verizon

On January 26, 2017, the FCC issued an Order that makes available $170.4 million in Connect America Fund Phase II support to applicants selected in New York's state broadband grant program, the "New NY Broadband Program." New York had filed a petition for waiver of CAF Phase II rules, requesting that the FCC make these funds available after Verizon declined CAF support throughout the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.