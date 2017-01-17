Breaking Banks: Why bankers aren't quite ready for Amazon Alexa
Guest host Sam Maule chats with American Banker reporter Lalita Clozel, Sam Hodges, managing director of Funding Circle, and Normand Lepine, senior practice lead at NTT DATA, about U.S. regulators' approach to fintech companies and trends in smart home devices.
