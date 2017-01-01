at&T U-verse/Directv drop Atlanta's A...

at&T U-verse/Directv drop Atlanta's Abc affiliate

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Customers of AT&T's U-verse and DIRECTV services in Athens and elsewhere lost Atlanta's WSB-TV in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day as the company and the station failed to reach a new carriage agreement. In a Sunday morning statement posted on its website, the Atlanta ABC affiliate said, "We regret any inconvenience caused by the decision of AT&T/DIRECTV to remove Channel 2 WSB-TV from its channel lineups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC