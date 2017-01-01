at&T U-verse/Directv drop Atlanta's Abc affiliate
Customers of AT&T's U-verse and DIRECTV services in Athens and elsewhere lost Atlanta's WSB-TV in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day as the company and the station failed to reach a new carriage agreement. In a Sunday morning statement posted on its website, the Atlanta ABC affiliate said, "We regret any inconvenience caused by the decision of AT&T/DIRECTV to remove Channel 2 WSB-TV from its channel lineups.
