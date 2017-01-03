AT&T, Ericsson & Qualcomm Get Ready t...

AT&T, Ericsson & Qualcomm Get Ready to Test 5G Radio in 2017

11 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

AT&T, Ericsson, and Qualcomm say that they are getting ready to test the initial 3GPP 5G New Radio specification in the second half of 2017. The trio are preparing to test high-band frequencies for next-generation 5G technology, which should deliver "multi-gigabit Internet service" over the air.

