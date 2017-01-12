As its boss moves to Tata HQ, investors fret over TCS future

FILE PHOTO: Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2016. ) to the top job at Tata Sons' holding company fills a critical hole for the salt-to-software conglomerate, but it leaves another at its most valuable company ahead of a complex and unpredictable 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.