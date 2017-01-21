American Tower Corp. (AMT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT
Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp. by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC