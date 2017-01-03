Amazon's Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban Seattle campus
Of all of Amazon.com's transformations of Seattle's urban core, perhaps no single project has drawn as much curiosity as the glass domes now slowly emerging. The fruit of a bold design, the so-called Spheres will serve as a haven of carefully tended nature geared to letting Amazonians break free from their cubicles and think disruptive thoughts.
