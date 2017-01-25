Amazon Steals Netflix's Spotlight to Become Toast of Hollywood
Amazon.com's strategy of sticking to Hollywood's time-honored traditions helped deliver a big payoff that has so far eluded its streaming rival Netflix -- the first-ever best picture nomination for an online video service. "Manchester by the Sea," a family tragedy set in Massachusetts, was nominated Tuesday for best picture by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, one of nine movies that will vie for the top honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC