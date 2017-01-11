Amazon didn't kill Macy's. Macy's did.
It's been a very bad week for some of the country's biggest department stores with Macy's feeling the brunt of it. The mass-market retailer's stock has dropped 16 percent since it announced disappointing holiday sales results and details on thousands of job cuts on Jan. 4. Macy's has said that it has too many stores, in too many underperforming locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC