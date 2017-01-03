Amazon Confirms Second Jacksonville F...

Amazon Confirms Second Jacksonville Fulfillment Center and Additional 1,000 Full-Time Jobs

The facility will add more than 1,000 full-time jobs with benefits starting on day one. In the Sunshine State, Amazon currently employs more than 4,000 full-time employees.

