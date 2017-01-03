Amazon Canada sells Lord Ganesha unde...

Amazon Canada sells Lord Ganesha underwear: Upset Hindus seek apology

Read more: Merinews

Upset Hindus are urging online retailer Amazon Canada for the immediate withdrawal of underwear, doormats, bed sheets, sweatpants, rugs, bedspreads, bedcovers, picnic beach sheets, floor mat, sweat shorts and skateboards carrying images of Hindu deities Ganesha, Shiva and Hanuman; calling it highly inappropriate. "Women's Ganesh Ganesa Ganapati 4 White Hipsters" carry the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha on the hip on the underwear worn by the model on the Amazon.ca website.

