Amazon Canada sells Lord Ganesha underwear: Upset Hindus seek apology
Upset Hindus are urging online retailer Amazon Canada for the immediate withdrawal of underwear, doormats, bed sheets, sweatpants, rugs, bedspreads, bedcovers, picnic beach sheets, floor mat, sweat shorts and skateboards carrying images of Hindu deities Ganesha, Shiva and Hanuman; calling it highly inappropriate. "Women's Ganesh Ganesa Ganapati 4 White Hipsters" carry the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha on the hip on the underwear worn by the model on the Amazon.ca website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC