Amazon Alexa Already Winning Virtual Assistant Showdown

Amazon's Alexa, the personal in-home assistant launched with the Amazon Echo, completely obliterated its competition in the smart home market last year, and is poised to make an even bigger impact in 2017. Sitting atop CNET's list for the best smart home devices for 2016 was Amazon's Echo, edging out competitors like Nest, Phillips, and other top producers.

