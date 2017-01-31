Alexa: The Next Big Thing Thing For A...

Alexa: The Next Big Thing Thing For Amazon

Read more: Seeking Alpha

Amazon has poured an estimated $330 million into R&D costs for Alexa in 2016 and this cost figure is estimated to exceed $600 million in 2017. Just like Prime and AWS, we believe Amazon's heavy investments into Alexa will fuel top-line growth and further diversify Amazon's dominant presence in today's world.

Chicago, IL

