10 things you need to know before the opening bell
The UK government lost its Article 50 case . The decision handed down by the UK's top court says the government must receive parliamentary approval before it can trigger Article 50, the mechanism that would begin the UK's exit from the European Union.
Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
