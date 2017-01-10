10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Ar...

10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Still Bargains

Read more: Kiplinger Online

The S&P 500 is up 8% since the early November low and up 13% since the middle of 2016, and that has made it even tougher to find any stocks that still are priced at truly palatable levels. Not even many dividend stocks - which have been suppressed thanks to the prospect of rising interest rates - feel like they're affordable.

