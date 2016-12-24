Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Posi...

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Raised by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

23 hrs ago

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,817 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

