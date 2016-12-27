Taken from This House Believes the American Dream Is at the Expense of the American Negro , which Oracle produced in the summer of 2015 The Chicago theater community got a pair of year-end jolts with December announcements about the demise of Oracle Productions and the near demise of the Hypocrites. The stories aren't the same, and don't carry the same voltage, but there are some common elements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.