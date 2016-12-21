Trump claims Sprint to return 5,000 outsourced jobs to US
Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump claims Sprint "bringing back 5,000 jobs" to the US. pic.twitter.com/qxLX1VEF3k - ABC News Politics December 28, 2016 Weeks after meeting with Sprint Corp. Chairman Masayoshi Son, President-elect Trump announced Wednesday that the wireless phone company will soon move thousands of outsourced manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
