The headquarters offices of FactSet Research at 601 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Conn.
FactSet provides data feeds on financial markets to traders, advisors and other industry professionals, competing with Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. In the first quarter ending Nov. 30 for its 2017 fiscal year, FactSet earned $66.6 million or $1.66 a share, up 11 percent or 23 cents from the first fiscal quarter of 2016, as revenues rose 7 percent to $288 million.
