The 25 Blockbuster Channel Executive Moves Of 2016

The 25 Blockbuster Channel Executive Moves Of 2016

Many key vendors took a big hit to their channel organizations in 2016, as Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Oracle, Symantec and Verizon Enterprise Solutions all lost key channel executives. Distributors and solution providers also suffered some brain drain, with four CEO departures, two COO departures and one president-level departure this year.

Chicago, IL

