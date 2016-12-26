Ryder System Inc. (R) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Ryder System reported lower-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2015. The earnings miss was attributable to below par revenues which also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC