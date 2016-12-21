Real-time translators being used in Tokyo taxis
The system, which aims to facilitate smooth communication between taxi drivers and foreign tourists, can translate Japanese into English, Chinese and Korean, and vice versa. KDDI intends to put the system into practical use by 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled to take place.
