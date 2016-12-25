Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for FactSet Res...

Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Raised by William Blair

FactSet Research Systems Inc. - Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the firm will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73.

