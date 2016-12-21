Need a holiday recipe? AllRecipes and...

Need a holiday recipe? AllRecipes and Microsoft Azure cloud have you covered

Wednesday Dec 21

Wondering what to have for Christmas dinner? AllRecipes.com will be a popular site to check this holiday season a and this year it's using Microsoft Azure's cloud. AllRecipes, founded in 1997 and owned by Meredith Corp., has undertaken a two-year migration to Azure, the IaaS public cloud.

Chicago, IL

