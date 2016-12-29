Must Watch Stocks for December 29, 2016

Shares of Kate Spade & Co jumped over 23 percent on Wednesday amid M&A speculation. The Wall Street Journal reported that Kate Spade is exploring a sale of itself due to pressure from Caerus Investors, an activist investment firm.

