Given Its Earnings Results, Buy Accenture on the Recent Pullback
IBM was once considered the de facto leader in information technology, but it seems to have passed that mantle to the more than $70 billion Accenture . Accenture has grown steadily in terms of capability, delivery quality and reach over the years, capturing a substantial segment of the market in business, consulting and IT services, making its stock a great growth opportunity .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
|Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra...
|Oct '16
|Hey
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter
|Sep '16
|ekzoo85
|1
|Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc.
|Aug '16
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC