Everest Group Recognizes HCL as a Leader for Internet of Things Services

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Business Wire

Everest Group named 'IoT WoRKSTM by HCL' among leaders for IoT services in its recent report titled "Internet of Things Services - PEAK MatrixTM Assessment and Market Trends" . 16 IoT services providers were analyzed for this study, and the assessment was based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2016, interaction with IoT service providers, client reference checks, and assessment of the IoT services market.

