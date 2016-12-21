Evercore ISI spotlights Amazon and more into 2017
Cited as Ken Sena's top internet pick , the analyst points out Amazon's capacity to leverage data science, the opening of addressable retail markets in terms of geography and new product categories, and the company's ability to rapidly move on consumer insights, in turn driving higher frequency of utilization and increased conversion.
