Evercore ISI spotlights Amazon and mo...

Evercore ISI spotlights Amazon and more into 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Cited as Ken Sena's top internet pick , the analyst points out Amazon's capacity to leverage data science, the opening of addressable retail markets in terms of geography and new product categories, and the company's ability to rapidly move on consumer insights, in turn driving higher frequency of utilization and increased conversion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... Oct '16 Hey 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Angie's List: Our homes are getting smarter Sep '16 ekzoo85 1
News Traders Sell Verizon Communications Inc. Aug '16 Suezanne 3
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC